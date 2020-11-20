After a prolonged delay in Wonder Woman 1984 due to coronavirus pandemic, the much-awaited blockbuster film starring Gal Gadot is all set to release in the US theatres on Christmas Day 2020. The latest report reveals that the Hollywood fantasy adventure film will also release in India.

The lead star Gal Gadot on Thursday took to Twitter to announce the good news to fans about the WW84 release date for the US. The film will also debut in international theatres on December 16. Sharing a still of herself from the film, she tweeted, “IT’S TIME. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope, and love to your hearts.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will also be available to HBO Max subscribers free of charge for its first month, as per Warner Bros. However, the digital premiere of the adventure fantasy film is restricted to those countries that have access to HBO Max. Since HBO Max is at least a year away from launching it in India, the makers are releasing it in the theatres in the country. The film will hit the theatres a week before the official release in the US.

As per Bihar exhibitor Vishek Chauhan, Patty Jenkins directorial film might arrive in India a week early, on December 18, reports Mumbai Mirror. So now after a dry spell of almost 8 months, fans can now finally rejoice.

Vishek also hails the decision to release the films in theatres now. He said that it’s a wise decision as 45 per cent of theatres are open in the US but other key markets are inactive. “In such a situation, it’s fine to release a film in the theatre and move to Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) within nine days. The audience comes to cinema halls for big-screen experience and won’t go away. We have to move forward and devise ways to co-exist. As an exhibitor, I am okay with the reduced gap between a theatrical and OTT release. The rigidity of certain forces in the exhibition sector can destroy the non-national chains and single-screen cinemas who are more flexible. Reviving trade should be the goal, not scoring over each other.”

