Jason Statham’s film saw a strong drop on its second weekend, and it was predictable since A Minecraft Movie was released. People were waiting for the videogame-based live-action adaptation. However, Jason Statham’s star power is helping the film stay afloat at the box office in North America. The actioner by David Ayer is still behind The Beekeeper’s dailies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Statham’s film debuted with a $15 million-plus collection last weekend. It had beaten Snow White to get the #1 spot on the domestic box office chart, but it dropped to #2 this weekend. A Minecraft Movie debuted with a $157 million collection in North America. The actioner is trailing behind The Beekeeper by a significant margin. It collected $66.22 million in the United States and $96.39 million overseas, taking the worldwide collection to $162.6 million.

A Working Man collected $7.3 million on its second three-day weekend at the US box office, lower than The Beekeeper’s $8.6 million second-weekend gross. Based on the latest data by Luiz Fernando, Jason Statham’s film witnessed a harsh drop of 53.1% from its opening weekend. However, it is more than Wrath of Man’s $3.7 million and Expend4bles‘ $2.5 million grosses. It is also below the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick’s $8 million.

The R-rated actioner has hit the $27.8 million cume at the US box office and is reportedly eyeing a run between $40 million and $50 million in North America. A Working Man is trailing behind The Beekeeper’s US haul by 58%, and based on the projected domestic haul, it will finish its US run remaining behind last year’s film.

A Working Man’s overseas cume is $16.6 million, and with that, the worldwide gross has hit $44.41 million. It has, therefore, recovered its reported $40 million budget; however, it needs $100 million or more to reach breakeven. This Amazon MGM movie will eventually arrive on Amazon Prime Video and earn from the ads. But it is expected to be a box office success only in its theatrical run.

Jason Statham’s A Working Man was released in the theatres on March 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: A Minecraft Movie China Box Office: Earns $14M+ Registering The Biggest Opening Of This Year For A Hollywood Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News