One of the most special and memorable nights of the musical fraternity, the American Music Awards, is back with its newest installment. Apart from a star-studded lineup of nominees, the 2025 edition of the AMAs is set to be hosted by someone returning to the AMA hosting podium after 10 years. Electrifying performances and memories to last are to be expected.

Get your seat belts on for a night of excitement and entertainment as the stars descend on stage to make the event special. Here’s what we know about the 2025 American Music Awards, including when and where it’s taking place, how to watch it, who is hosting it, and the top nominees.

American Music Awards 2025: Date & Location

The 2025 American Music Awards will be hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 26, 2025. According to the press release, the annual fan-voted event “promises to be a night of unforgettable performances, with Lopez at the helm, bringing her signature style and magnetic presence to the stage.”

American Music Awards 2025: Where To Watch?

The 2025 American Music Awards is the 51st edition of the AMAs. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount from 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT on May 26, 2025. The event will broadcast globally across linear and digital platforms, and “honor the most popular songs and artists of the year while paying tribute to our country’s troops,” referring to the importance of Memorial Day.

It is to be noted that “Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand.” The press release also pointed out that “Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.”

American Music Awards 2025: Host Of The Night

Jennifer Lopez is returning to host the 2025 American Music Awards after 10 years. She last hosted the 2015 edition, her first time hosting the event. The pop star will also perform at the awards ceremony.

Jay Penske, the CEO of Dick Clark Productions stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards.” He felt, “Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show.” The executive concluded, “We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick off celebration of summer.”

American Music Awards 2025: Top Nominees

As for the nominees of the 2025 edition, Kendrick Lamar, who is already the winner of multiple AMAs, has topped the unveiled nominations list with a whopping 10 nods to his work. Up next, there is Post Malone with eight nods. Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozy tied the spot with seven nominations each.

