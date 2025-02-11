Grammy speeches usually blend “thank yous,” tears, and the occasional awkward joke. But Chappell Roan? She took the mic and set the whole industry on fire. After winning Best New Artist on February 2, she didn’t waste time gushing over her childhood dreams—she went straight for the jugular.

Her speech called out record labels for treating artists like disposable cash machines and demanded fair wages and healthcare. Naturally, the internet went into a frenzy. Fans cheered, and critics clutched their pearls.

Industry execs probably broke out in a nervous sweat. But the drama didn’t stop there. Days later, Roan doubled down, donating $25,000 to a nonprofit supporting musicians’ mental health. When former record exec Jeff Rabhan tried to shade her in The Hollywood Reporter, she clapped back, questioning him to match her donation. Now, the music world is split.

Some called Chappell Roan’s Grammy speech iconic. Others called it “a plagiarized script.” Jeff Rabhan, a former music exec, had a lot to say. He wrote an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter on February 5, calling Roan’s speech cliché and telling her to stop whining. He said, “Roan is a product of the same system she’s critiquing.”

Fans weren’t having it, though. They pointed out that Rabhan once refused to donate money when Roan asked him to help struggling artists. Now, suddenly, he’s the expert?

Instead of arguing, Roan pulled the ultimate power move. She posted proof of her $25K donation to Backline, a nonprofit helping musicians with mental health care. Then, she threw the challenge right back at Rabhan. “Mr. Rabhan, I love how you said in the article, ‘Put your money where your mouth is. Genius !!! Let’s link and build together and see if you can do the same,” she wrote on her Instagram story (via Billboard), daring him to match her donation.

Meanwhile, Roan’s supporters—including actual artists—backed her up. Halsey jumped in, calling Rabhan’s take a “ranting, seething” mess. Charli XCX and Noah Kahan took it further, matching Roan’s $25,000 donation. Kahan wrote on his Instagram story (per Variety): “You inspire me. I’m happy to help get the ball rolling. Money where my mouth is!”

Meanwhile, the 360 songstress penned: “Hey @chappellroan, I am going to match your $25k to support artists’ access to healthcare. I saw @noahkahanmusic say that [he] would do the same, so I [thought] I’d follow suit. Your speech at the Grammys was inspiring and thoughtful and from a genuine place of care. I’m happy to help get the ball rolling, too. Money where my mouth is.”

Most record labels probably hoped Roan would thank her mom and leave. Instead, she exposed a system that thrives on underpaying artists while raking millions. And now, people are listening.

