Kajal Aggarwal is grabbing all eyeballs after the news of her wedding broke the internet. It is a known fact that fans want to know every detail about their star and especially personal details. We told you yesterday that the actress is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu, a businessman.

Though much details were not revealed but reports stated that the wedding would take place in Mumbai. Also, it will be a two-day wedding at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. But after a long row of speculation, the actress finally confirms the news about her marriage. Continue reading to know more.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her official social media handle and announced the good news that she would be getting married to Gautam on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding will take place in the presence of family members.

Kajal wrote in her note:

“Yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years, and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Check out Kajal Aggarwal’s note below:

As soon as the news came up online, fans and celebrities took to the comments section and wished the couple. Samantha Akkineni wrote, “Congratulations dear Kajal, wishing the both of you only love and joy and a lifetime of togetherness.” Rashi Khanna wrote, “Congratulations Kajal! Wish you all the happiness and love”. Hansika Motwani wrote, “Congratulations Kajal. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness”. Several other celebrities including Manjima Mohan and Mehreen Pirzadaa wished the couple.

Well, we are very happy for Kajal Agarwal and Gautam Kitchlu. Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

