Just like several projects across the industries, SS Rajamouli’s ambitious RRR also faced the wrath of the pandemic. After being on a halt for almost seven months, the team is finally on sets in Hyderabad, and there can’t be happier news to begin the day with. To make it more fun, the makers have shared a BTS video about getting back on sets and also have a surprise. You cannot miss this at any cost. Scroll down.

Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and ensemble, the movie was being shot as per the deadline. The pandemic hit and things were brought to an abrupt halt. As we speak, the makers are back, and they convey this through the video.

In the almost 2 minutes video, we see various departments including costume, sets, makeup production resuming their work. Everyone is giving their best in bringing the story alive. The first frame of the RRR BTS video says, “the shoot of our film went on quite productively until March. But then, the world stopped. Now it’s time to get back on the sets, with double the grit”.

Watch the video right below:

Meanwhile, team RRR also has a surprise in store. The makers have announced that they will be release Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem look on October 22. For the unversed, ut was initially set to release on the actor’s birthday in May. But due to the pandemic, the makers weren’t able to make the teaser.

Talking about the same, Ram Charan who plays Alluri Seetharama, wrote, “Lovely to be back on the sets of #RRR! My dear brother @tarak9999, something that was long overdue is getting ready and as promised I am gonna give you the best, this 22nd Oct (sic),” with the hashtag #RamarajuForBheemonOct22”. Director SS Rajamouli, on the other hand wrote, “Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes (sic).”

Made on a massive scale of 450 crores, RRR is a fictional tale of two Telugu freedom fighters and their journey. The film is set to release in 10 different languages on January 8, 2021.

