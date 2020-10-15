The Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath is all set to re-release on the big screen once cinemas reopen on October 15, but a section of his fans are not happy.

These fans feels the re-release is a ploy to monetise Sushant’s death for quick profits.

On Wednesday, it was announced on Twitter, the names of several old films which will be re-released once the theatres re-open. Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath is one of them.

However, instead of rejoicing, many fans sounded sceptical about the re-release of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath.

“After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the greedy producers want more money on the name of SSR. a nice trick for making money but the audience is not fool now,” tweeted a user on Wednesday, hashtagging the post with #Kedarnath and #AshamedOfBollywood.

“When #Sushant was alive they didn’t give screens to his movie #Kedarnath… now what’s the point in re-releasing it? Is he gonna benefit from it? Suicide or murder whatever bollywood did to him was wrong!” shared another user.

“Don’t go to theater… Even for #Kedarnath He won’t get any benefit… His murderers will,” tweeted another user, with the hashtag #ProtestInBihar4SSR.

“#Kedarnath was intentionally destroyed and removed from theatres despite it doing so well at box office,to give screens to Mafia films!! Now they are milking #SushantSinghRajput film to gain back audience! Audience be smart please,” expressed another user, with the hashtag #Bollywood #Justice4SSR.

A few even slammed the Kedarnath’s director Abhishek Kapoor, who is also a co-producer with wife Pragya.

“Shame on #AbhishekKapoor #PragyaYadav for trying to monetize our Gulshan’s death by releasing #Kedarnath in theaters now! Unless the money from ticket sales 100% go to SSR Foundation, we are not going to watch the movie in theaters,” suggested another user.

“SSR warriors please don’t go to cinema halls..They r trying to fix us in a trap by d name of sushant’s movie #Kedarnath

Pls watch at home .. now this money ll go to their pockets,” shared another user, hashtagging his post with #ProtestInBihar4SSR.

Kedarnath cast Sushant opposite Sara Ali Khan in her debut role released on December 7, 2018.

