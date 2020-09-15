Based on 2012’s Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Netflix’s Delhi Crime was applauded for its gripping content and performances. Post the success of the first season, the makers had announced the second season for its fans. Now, after a pandemic hiatus, some exciting details are coming in related to season 2.

Apparently, the proclamation for season 2 was made during the last year. Since then, the work began in full swing and the last schedule was about to wrap up in March, this year. But COVID- 19 prompted lockdown put a long halt on the shoot and now, it is learnt that the work is set to resume yet again.

Yes, you read that right! As per the reports flowing in, the shoot for Delhi Crime season 2 will resume very shortly i.e. by the end of September. Regarding the same, directors Rajesh Mapuskar and Tanuj Chopra have given out a message to all the members. The remaining portion will be shot in Mumbai.

Moreover, logistics’ work is in process for the shoot and it has been learnt that Shefali Shah will only need two to three days to complete her scenes.

Isn’t that exciting?

Meanwhile, those who searched for Netflix series “Delhi Crime” or the film “Mardaani 2” that is available on Amazon Prime Video, in an attempt to watch those free online were at the greatest hacking risk, stated research. As subscription-based models and content behind paywalls continue to trend, users who do not want to pay for premium content continue to search for free content online, exposing themselves to a host of vulnerabilities.

According to cybersecurity firm McAfee’s new research on “top 10 web risk list” for both TV series and films, ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Mardaani 2’ took the top place in their respective categories as identified by McAfee’s Web Advisor platform.

(Input- IANS)

