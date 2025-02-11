B Praak has decided to withdraw from YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast amid the ongoing controversy regarding his inappropriate comments on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps on social media, faced significant backlash for his offensive remark, leading to widespread criticism. Although he issued a public apology, the situation continued to escalate.

In an Instagram post, B Praak shared his decision to cancel his appearance on Ranveer’s podcast. He expressed his disapproval and criticized the YouTuber for endorsing content that contradicts Indian cultural values.

B Praak said, “I was about to go for a podcast on BeerBiceps, and we canceled that because of the kind of pathetic thinking and the kind of words used on Samay Raina’s show. This is not our Indian culture. What kind of things you are sharing about your parents? Is this comedy? This is not at all comedy. This cannot be stand-up comedy. Teaching people cuss words! I do not understand what generation this is. A Sardarji also comes on the show. Sardarji, you know you are a Sikh. Do these things look good? What kind of teachings are you giving? He even puts clips on his Instagram, saying, Yes, I abuse; what is the problem with that? Well, we do have a problem with that.”

B Praak said, “Ranveer Allahbadia, you promote Sanatan Dharm, you talk about spirituality, such big names come to your show, and you have such a mentality? I request you all—If we are not able to stop this now, the future of our kids is in danger. So please, I request Samay Raina and other comedians who are a part of the show not to do this. Please preserve our Indian culture and motivate people.”

The controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia made a shocking and inappropriate inquiry about a contestant’s parents’ intimate relationship during his appearance on India’s Got Latent. The comment quickly went viral, attracting massive criticism from netizens. Many users condemned Allahbadia for his insensitivity, while others accused him of breaching ethical boundaries in the name of humor.

The influencer issued a public apology on social media in response to the backlash. “My comment was not just inappropriate; it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, but it is not. It was not cool on my part,” said Ranveer Allahbadia in his video message.

Alongside the public outrage, an FIR has been lodged against Allahbadia and other influencers associated with the show, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and Samay Raina. The case has been registered in Assam, and authorities are looking into the matter further.

B Praak stressed the importance of influencers using their platforms responsibly, especially considering their significant reach and influence over younger audiences. “Social media influencers should promote our culture, not degrade it in the name of comedy,” he said.

Amid the controversy, an old video of comedian Tanmay Bhat resurfaced online. In it, he seemingly criticized Allahbadia’s capitalistic mindset. The clip, which questions BeerBiceps’ business strategies, has sparked further discussions about the YouTuber’s credibility and motives.

B Praak is well-known for his hits like Teri Mitti, Mann Bharrya, and Heer Aasmani. “If we don’t stop this now, the future of our kids is in danger,” he warned.

The controversy continues to ignite debates online, with many people questioning the ethics of social media influencers and their increasing impact on youth culture.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ektaa R Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher & Other Stars Thank PM Modi For Including Them In Prestigious WAVES 2025 Summit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News