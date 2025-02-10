Comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent has time and again come under the scanner because of its dark humor and controversial content. However, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s presence on the latest episode of the show has turned up the heat even further. Ranveer who is also known as Beer Biceps was heard trying to grill a contestant by making jokes about his parents which has left the internet enraged.

Talking about the same, Ranveer Allahbadia could be heard asking a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all.” This has left the netizens furious and the podcaster has been on the receiving end of several brickbats after the same. One of the netizens stated, “Making jokes about parents isn’t humor, its just disrespect disguised as a comedy. This kind of influence is ruining young minds. Comedy should inspire, not degrade.”

A user revealed filing a police complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia for his comments on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. The tweet said, “Filed police complaint against @BeerBicepsGuy for his vulgar speech under BNS 296. Would you watch your parents having sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever? This is absolutely crossing the line.”

A user added, “Horrible, such a low life and a pe****t this Beerbiceps is. Well, nothing less was ever expected of him.” A netizen went on to say, “Beer Biceps is not alone. He is a symbol of a large section of new generation. Totally bereft of moral values and has no respect or emotional connect with the family system.”

A netizen shared a picture of Ranveer Allahbadia with his mother and wrote, “What their moms feel when they listen to such disgusting things from their son’s mouth?” Many users also asked for the government to revolve Ranveer’s award which he was felicitated with by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution as a content creator. There has been no statement from either Ranveer or the team of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent amid the severe backlash.

