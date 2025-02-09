The Jayam Ravi starrer Tamil romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai is all geared up for its OTT release. The movie witnessed an underwhelming box office run. Here is all you need to know about the film’s release on the digital sphere.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Plot

The plot of the Jayam Ravi starrer revolves around a unique concept that is still considered to be a taboo in today’s times. The story revolves around Siddharth (Jayam Ravi) and Shriya (Nithya Menen), two individuals who have a different outlook toward bringing a child into the world. While Shriya strongly believes in motherhood, Siddharth is averse to the idea of having kids. However, fate intertwines their life together despite their contrasting ideologies and opinions.

When & Where To Watch Kadhalikka Neramillai Online?

The Jayam Ravi starrer will be available for streaming on the OTT streaming platform, Netflix. The movie will be released on the platform on February 11, 2025. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It will be interesting to see whether the film receives a better response in the digital sphere than what it received during its theatrical run. Netflix took to its official social media handle to announce the same. Some netizens also expressed their excitement for the film in the post.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Kadhalikka Neramillai has been directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Apart from Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen, the movie also stars Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, TJ Bhanu, John Kokken, Lal, and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan in the lead roles. The music has been composed by the legendary composer, AR Rahman. The film had received a fairly positive response from the critics and the masses alike. However, the same was not reflected in the box office performance of the film.

Take A Look At Netflix’s Social Media Post

⁠Kadhalargal gavanathirkku 👀💕… kadhalikka neram odhikkirunga, yaena…

Kadhalikka Neramillai is coming soon to Netflix on 11 February, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!#KadhalikkaNeramillaiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/nuAQsDsjy9 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 6, 2025

