The Tamil romantic film Kadhalikka Neramillai is turning out to be a colossal disaster at the box office. Not only has the day-wise collections hit an extreme low, but the movie is also yet to recover its budget. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 23rd day.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 23

On its 23rd day, the day-wise collection of the Jayam Ravi starrer remained stagnant. It earned a mere 1 lakhs which is also the day-wise collection of the film ever since its 21st day. The film saw a drop of almost 66% from its 20th day wherein it had garnered 3 lakhs.

The total India net collection of the film now stands at 9.59 crores. Kadhlikka Neramillai is yet to cross 10 crores which is extremely disappointing. Now, there is little or no hope left for the Jayam Ravi starrer unless it receives a little positive word of mouth. For the unversed, the film is mounted at 15 crores. With its current India net collection of 9.59 crores, the film has only recovered 63% of its budget.

Kadhalikka Neramillai is also gearing up for its OTT release. The movie will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. Staying true to its theme of romance, the film will be released on Valentine’s Day ie February 14, 2025. It will be interesting to see whether the movie gets a better response in the digital sphere than what it got during its theatrical run.

About The Film

Talking about the movie, Kadhalikka Neramillai has been helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Apart from Jayam Ravi, the film also stars Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. At the same time, the music of the film has been composed by the legendary composer A R Rahman.

