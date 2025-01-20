Actor Nithya Menen, who is well known for her unforgettable performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, is one of the most celebrated actresses.

The actress, while promoting her upcoming Tamil film Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Jayam Ravi and herself in the lead role, revealed she considered quitting films before she received a National Award.

In an interview with the Behindwoods channel, Nithya shared that she wanted to silently quit her career as an actress in cinema before she won her National Award for her role in Thiruchitrambalam, also starring Dhanush and Prakash Raj.

She said she did not like her profession as she wanted to lead a normal life and become a pilot.

She added, “Cinema is not a profession that I chose because of my liking… This is a profession that I don’t like. If I get an option, I’d leave”.

She also said, “I wanted to lead a normal life. I wanted to be a pilot because I like to travel. I like to walk to the park and be free.”.

“The profession is far removed from my personality. Sometimes, I ask myself if all this is worth it,” she reflected.

She also revealed her parents’ reaction upon knowing her decision to quit films, “My parents have never interfered in my decisions. I keep telling them that I want to quit and lead a simple life.”

She also said she wanted to finish her current projects and then leave the film industry quietly without making a fuss about it.

When asked what changed her mind and why she chose to stay in the film industry as an actress, she added, saying, “God’s plan of bribing me to stay.”

Nithya Menen had won the National Award for Best Actress for her film ‘Thiruchitrambalam.’ The film, released in 2022, also stars Dhanush, Prakash Raj, and Raashii Khanna and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Her new Tamil film, Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Jayam Ravi and herself in the lead role, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, hit the theaters on the festive occasion of Pongal on January 14 and has been receiving positive responses from the audiences.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Is Gautham Vasudev Menon Disappointed With Suriya Over Dhruva Natchathiram? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News