The BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu, Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, has been very active in the late actor’s death case. Back in August, he had demanded police protection for the witnesses in the SSR death case. According to media reports, he has been rushed to hospital after he complained to chest pain. He has been admitted to Jeevak Heart hospital in Patna on Thursday. Read the article to know more.

Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu’s official Twitter account has shared some pictures of him being treated in the hospital. The tweet further mentioned that the incident occurred while he was interacting with the locals in Madhopur.

Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu’s tweet read, “Office MLA Niraj Kumar Singh bablu:- कल छातापुर विधानसभा के माधोपुर पंचायत में जनसम्पर्क करने के दौरान अचानक माननीय विधायक श्री नीरज कुमार सिंह बबलू जी के छाती में दर्द हुआ तो स्थानीय चिकित्सक ने पटना रेफर किया तो अभी माननीय विधायक जी जीवक हार्ट हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती है।“ (Yesterday, while campaigning in Madhopur, Shri Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu suddenly suffered chest pain. On the advice of a local doctor, he has been admitted to Jeevak Heart Hospital).

ANI has recently quoted Niraj where he is speaking on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. He had said, “Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection.”

Speaking about the Sushant Singh Rajput case, we have also informed you that Mumbai Police’s Cyber Cell has recently arrested an advocate named Vibhor Anand for spreading fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

According to Mumbai Mirror, a police officer said, “He was picked up from his residence in Delhi on Thursday and was brought to the city. He was produced in the court and has been sent to police custody till 19th October.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home on 14th June 2020. His death had shaken the entire nation. After Mumbai police declared it a suicide case, the case was taken by the CBI, with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joining the investigation.

