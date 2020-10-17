Not Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, But His Cousin Aadar Jain & Tara Sutaria To Tie The Knot First?

Everyone wants to know when Ranbir Kapoor will tie the knot with Alia Bhatt. Well, while there is no update on their wedding, today we are going to give you an update on Kapoor family’s another marriageable son; his cousin Aadar Jain’s wedding. Reportedly, Aadar is all set to marry his lady love Tara Sutaria. Read the article to know the details.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor’s late father Rishi Kapoor and Aadar Jain’s mother Rima Jain are real siblings. This makes Ranbir and Aadar cousins. According to media reports, Ranbir and Aadar are close friends as well.

Advertisement

As per a report published by SpotboyE, “Aadar Jain is all set to marry his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. They are committed for keeps and would like to tie the knot at the earliest.”

A source close to Kapoor family told you portal, “For whatever reason, I don’t think Ranbir is ready yet to get married(to Alia). His cousin Aadar is very much the family man. He wants to marry Tara at the earliest. His elder brother Armaan got married to his girlfriend last year. There is no hurdle to Aadar getting married in spite of the fact that his career has still not taken off and Tara Sutaria’s career has just taken off.”

Speaking about the Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s relationship, the couple is very much in love and is very vocal about their mushy romance as well. On Aadar’s birthday, Tara Sutaria took to Instagram and penned a lovely post for him. Tara wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain”, followed by a heart emoji. Reacting to Tara’s post, Aadar dropped a mushy remark in the comments section. He wrote: “I love you.

Well, we are really excited to see Tara Sutaria tying the knot with Aadar Jain. What’s your reaction to the same? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone & Jacqueline Fernandez’s Photos Used On Employees’ Job Cards Under MGNREGA

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube