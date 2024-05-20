The Amy Winehouse’ Back to Black’ Biopic has faced controversy and backlash over concerns that the movie would exploit the late singer’s legacy. According to BBC, last year, fans had a visceral reaction after images of actress Marisa Abela donning the late singer’s Iconic 1960s-inspired beehive hairdo and heavy winged eyeliner on set in London emerged online. The movie was also criticized for using Abela’s vocals over those of the late singer.

Marisa Abela recently addressed the controversy surrounding the biopic, telling Entertainment Weekly she understands why fans feel protective about the late singer’s legacy.

Named after Amy Winehouse’s hit 2006 song,” Back to Black”, the biopic follows the late singer’s journey from her humble roots as a North London jazz singer to becoming an international sensation who was often picked apart by the media. Amy Winehouse, who struggled with substance abuse, died at the age of 27 in July 2011 from accidental alcohol poisoning.

Amy Winehouse’s fans believe the movie was exploiting and sensationalizing the singer’s tragic story. A new trailer for the Back to Black biopic released earlier this year elicited a similar reaction, with movie critic Roisin O’Connor writing in The Independent, “It’s near-impossible to think of a sincere reason to make a movie about Winehouse – at least not one that isn’t motivated by greed.”

During the premiere of Back to Black in New York City last week, actress Marisa Abela told Entertainment Weekly she understood why fans were enraged with the biopic featuring her vocals over Amy Winehouse’s. She said, “She really means so much to so many people, and she’s such an important artist, so I get it; I completely respect it.”

Abela said the decision to feature her vocals in the biopic only made her work harder to do justice to the late singer. She added, “I feel exactly the same way, but … for me, that’s just about throwing myself into the work harder and faster and more intensely and, you know, there was — there just needed to be no stone unturned when it came to my preparation.”

The Amy Winehouse biopic director Sam Taylor-Johnson also acknowledged the controversy surrounding the film, explaining she tried to approach Winehouse’s journey as a “creative soul” over the narrative spun by the media.

Must Read: Bodkin Ending Explained: Does Gilbert Make It Out Alive?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News