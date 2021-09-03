Advertisement

Halycon Studios is all set to produce Amy Winehouse’s biopic based on Daphne Barak’s book ‘Saving Amy’.The film will be based on the book, which is about filming the British soulful singer before her death in 2011.

The book is based on six months of filming comprising 40 hours of footage, exclusive photos, and notes that Barak completed with Winehouse and her family in the last three years of her life. Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in July 2011 at the age of 27.

After her death, her album ‘Back to Black’ continued to sell and has since become the UK’s second-best selling album of the 21st century with more than 20 million copies sold to date.

Despite her international success, Amy Winehouse‘s personal life was volatile, filled with drug and alcohol use and an abusive relationship with her boyfriend-turned-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Winehouse became a member of the infamous ‘The 27 Club’ after Janice Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, and Brian Jones inadvertently founded it in 1970 when they all died one after another in a short span of time.

“Our team is honoured to be working on this project. Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible,” Halcyon Studio CEO David Ellender said in a statement.

Daphne Barak will be the executive producer of the film, which follows other films about Winehouse, including ‘Amy’, the ‘A24’ documentary by director Asif Kapadia that premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

Barak also turned her vast interview library, including her conversations with Amy Winehouse, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and others into collectable NFTs, with the NFT marketing company OG2D.

