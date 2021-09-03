Advertisement
John Cena and Jackie Chan once shot a movie together. No matter how unbelievable that sounds, it is absolutely true. There is a huge potential for the two notable action stars to join the forces. Both of them have their incredible feats of stunt work, which, when combined, can do wonders.
On top of that, in the last decade, a lean towards the Chinese market can be seen in Hollywood. A film between the two actors is understandable as the country is now the world’s biggest market for cinema. But what if someone told you that such a film already exists?
John Cena and Jackie Chan’s Snafu, previously known as Project X and Project X-Traction, was filmed in 2018. Even though it has been three years since then, the film was not able to see the light of day. The film was also almost financed completely by the Chinese companies. When it comes to whether the film will ever be released, here is what we know.
As per the reports, a number of reasons are involved behind the shelving of John Cena and Jackie Chan’s films. These span from political to trade relations between the United States and China. COVID-19 pandemic, which saw local theatres favour domestic movies at the expense of American films, was also added to the list.
Cena referring to Taiwan as a country during the Fast & Furious 9 press conferences caused a slam at his reputation on both sides. This made the matter worse as many people criticised the actor and Chinese media heavily discouraged Taiwan from being referred to as independent. After that, the possibility of seeing the WWE star’s face on the screen in China seemed less, according to the reports.
Even though the first collaboration between John Cena and Jackie Chan did not work, there are still chances of seeing the two together in the future.
