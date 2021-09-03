Advertisement

Kevin O’Leary and Kevin Harrington, the investors of the most popular show ‘Shark Tank’ have been sued for misleading and defrauding people.

As per the latest reports, the complaint alleges that the two are accused by twenty prospective entrepreneurs who claimed to be cheated by purported use of “fictional executives, false promises of financial success, and even illusions of being on the show ‘Shark Tank‘ itself.”

As per Entertainment Tonight, the complaint claims that O’Leary and Harrington of Shark Tank made use of a “predatory fraud scheme” to get their targets to employ in either of two businesses. The people who filed the complaint confessed that they were promised to be provided with financial support for their projects after they paid one of the two firms, but never received any such support after giving the money. The victims also mentioned in the paper that the two companies InventureX and Ideazon may not even be real and is a cover-up for their scheme to mislead new investors. According to the facts on Page Six, Harrington is “a partner and primary executive of InventureX,” and the two accused as per the document had “endorsed and recommended” the same two companies to the said victims.

Talking about the loss of the victims, the entrepreneurs who filed the complaint alleged that the damage was coming to around hundreds of thousands of dollars per plaintiff. The complaint stated is wishing to gain the damages, economic loss, legal costs from Harrington and O’Leary.

However, O’Leary told Page Six in a statement via his attorney.“It appears that someone has been using my name and likeness without my knowledge, permission, or consent,” O’Leary also said that, “I’ve never heard of any of these purported companies and have never conducted business with any of the plaintiffs who filed this suit.” Currently, there has been no official response from Harrington on the current matter.

