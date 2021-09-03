Advertisement

Ever since the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer released, fans have been speculating that Charlie Cox aka Daredevil will be appearing in the film. While fans have their fingers crossed and are hoping for a crossover, the actor has now opened up about the same. Wondering what he has to say?

Well, Cox has stated that the ones that seem like his forearms in the latest trailer are not his. Read on to know his exact words.

While speaking to Comic Book, via ET Canada, Charlie Cox opened up about his character & ‘his arms’ featuring in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. He said, “I can promise you those are not my arms…I hadn’t heard those rumours, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it.” The actor further revealed that if Daredevil is indeed involved with the movie, then the character might be played by another actor, and not him.

Sharing his take on how Marvel actors have cameos in each other’s movies, Charlie Cox added that Daredevil couldn’t do the same owing to ‘legal reasons.’ However, he added that he has always loved the concept. The actor said, “But I love the idea of Jessica [Jones] and Matt [Murdock] showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker.” He signed off by adding that it’d be ‘really cool.’

Talking about Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. It stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jon Favreau as Happy, Jacob Batalon as Ned and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. It also features J. B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Benedict Wong as Wong, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus from Tobey Maguire’s Spider Man 2 and Jamie Foxx as Electro from Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

According to the recently released trailer, the film is scheduled for a December 17, 2021 release. However, as per Grace Randolph, there is a delay and the film might hit theatres on March 2022 – a date originally reserved for Marvel’s Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

