With Daredevil: Born Again season one wrapped on Disney+, Marvel fans are in full nostalgia mode. And right in the middle of all that hype, one name keeps popping up—Jessica Jones. Yep, remember her? The super-powered, no-nonsense private eye who drank hard, hit harder, and had zero time for superhero nonsense.

With the hype building around the return of the Netflix Marvel crew, it’s the perfect moment to look back at Jessica Jones—the underrated gem that followed Daredevil and helped reshape Marvel TV. Launched in 2015 as the second installment in Marvel’s Netflix lineup, Jessica was a newer character, unlike Daredevil, which had decades of comic stories behind it.

But that blank slate gave the series room to experiment, and wow, did it deliver. The first season was a moody, slow-burning detective drama with a dark psychological twist. Critics were all in, and fans couldn’t stop talking about it. Rotten Tomatoes still shows off that shiny 94% rating on the first season.

Jessica Jones Season 1 Delivered One Of Marvel’s Most Chilling Villains

Krysten Ritter stepped into Jessica’s boots like she was born for it. Her performance was raw and layered—sarcastic, broken, sharp-witted, and strong in every sense of the word. Jessica wasn’t your typical hero. She didn’t care about saving the world. She just wanted to get through the day without falling apart. But beneath all that snark and trauma was a deeply human story, which made the show hit home.

As for the villains, David Tennant’s Kilgrave wasn’t just bad; he was straight-up terrifying. No flashy powers or big CGI fights, but just pure mind-controlling evil. His ability to force people to obey his every word turned everyday scenes into horror shows. And his toxic grip on Jessica’s past made the story brutally personal. It wasn’t just about stopping a bad guy but survival, healing, and reclaiming control. Kilgrave is still easily one of the MCU’s best villains, period.

Jessica Jones’ Debut Set The Stage For Marvel’s Street-Level Team-Ups

Season 1 also brought in another major player—Luke Cage, played by Mike Colter. Calm, cool, and literally bulletproof, he quickly became a fan favorite. His chemistry with Jessica added emotional depth to the story, and his arc spun off into his own show shortly after. Their complicated romance and messy history were some of the best parts of the first season, and a solid emotional anchor in a series that didn’t shy away from the heavy stuff.

Jessica Jones wasn’t flashy or full of big battles or cosmic stakes. But that’s what made it work. It leaned into grounded storytelling. It explored trauma, consent, addiction, and recovery, without losing its comic book heart. And when the Netflix heroes eventually teamed up in The Defenders, Jessica brought the grit and sarcasm that balanced out the team’s serious vibes.

Seasons two and three didn’t hit the same high marks. However, Jessica stayed relevant, and the show stood out in Marvel’s Netflix phase. And now, with characters like Daredevil, Kingpin, and possibly Jessica herself circling back into the MCU, it’s the perfect time to dust off that leather jacket and dive back in. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, I am counting on you!

