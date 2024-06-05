It is generally very hard to do full justice to the story of legends when one decides to put them on the screen. There are expectations and more expectations. But the trailer of Asif Kapadia’s documentary on Roger Federer’s retirement seems to do full justice to these expectations.

The 2-minute 22-second trailer offers a glimpse into what transpired just before the tennis star’s retirement announcement. Shock fans were not ready for. An entire generation of people who have grown up watching his grand slams listened to the announcement in disbelief.

But Federer: Twelve Final Days takes you on a journey of what all happened and did not happen, particularly before Roger Federer announced his retirement. The documentary will be streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer for the sports documentary features the tennis star bidding farewell to his career. His teary speech tore apart millions of hearts of fans of his game. The trailer has a mix of original shots from his matches as well that might give goosebumps to the fans of the sport.

Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia and director Joe Sabia, Federer: Twelve Final Days is an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer‘s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing; the film promises to capture Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades.

The film features interviews with the Tennis star’s legendary rivals and friends, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. Federer: Twelve Final Days provides unprecedented access to the relationship between these unparalleled stars.

Before arriving on Amazon Prime Video, the film will also host its World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Monday, June 10, in New York City.

