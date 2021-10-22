Yesterday, we saw Shah Rukh Khan for the first time stepping outside to meet his son Aryan Khan. Aryan has been under custody for over two weeks now. SRK visited him yesterday morning at Arthur Road jail. But more than that, what’s grabbing more attention is the behaviour of the media with SRK.

As expected, media houses were expected to present to take a byte from SRK, but the way they created chaos was really disheartening. In the videos that are going viral, one can see SRK’s bodyguards had to literally push people away as there was no way for the actor to reach his car/jail.

Even while entering the jail or returning on his way back to his car, Shah Rukh Khan had to go through mics, camera persons and all the media chaos that closely followed him. On the other hand, SRK was calm and greeted everyone on his way. Reacting to this, actors like Sonu Sood, Pooja Bhatt and Swara Bhasker shared their opinions on Twitter.

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan is an example of grace & decent conduct. To me, he represents the best qualities of India as an idea. He is an inspiration to me personally. Sending him & Gauri love, strength & all my prayers!”

Pooja Bhatt called the incident tragic as she wrote, “Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever & there is immense pressure on you’ll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health & safety but how do you’ll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children? Tragic.”

Sonu Sood slammed media people for behaving like vultures in a time when Shah Rukh Khan and his family is suffering.

किसी की भावनाओं के पीछे कैमरा लेकर दौड़ने से पहले याद रखना,

ईश्वर का कैमरा आप पर फ़ोकस लगाए बैठा है।

क्योंकि हर ख़बर.. ख़बर नहीं होती 🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 21, 2021

