Supermodel and ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star Kendall Jenner is now a creative director of a fashion label FWRD.

The 25-year-old supermodel, whose edit is available to shop now via FWRD.com, will work with designers and brands to shape the boutique e-commerce site’s offerings.

In a statement posted on the online retailer’s website, Kendall Jenner said: “I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business.”

Kendall Jenner added: “As FWRD’s Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands. Check out my FWRD campaign shot by Glen Luchford and styled by Carlos Nazario.”

News of Kendall’s latest role comes after she was hailed the “biggest fashion icon” in the world.

Kendall Jenner launched a limited-time 72-hour capsule collection with German online retailer About You last month with a second planned for later this year and she’s been praised by those involved.

