Trust Nia Sharma to pull off the boldest outfits. The actress is a true-blue fashionista and has never stopped herself from wearing clothes that flaunt her figure. She made a ravishing appearance at an award show last night in an outfit that partially revealed parts of her lower body. Netizens have a hard time digesting that she could wear something like that and are brutally trolling her. Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

This isn’t the first or among few times that Nia is under the radar of trolls. Her mini-skirts or plunging necklines are often a part of debates in the comments section and a section of users often criticize her for it. Well, ‘power-dressing’ is something that the haters may not have ever heard but Sharma knows how to nail it like a pro!

Advertisement

Nia Sharma could be seen walking the red carpet and she oozed oomph in her black ensemble. The actress wore a strapless gown which had notable cuts across the waist. There were rhinestone detailing all across it. The actress kept the dress in place with a halter neck that had similar detailing too.

Nia Sharma completed her look with black gloves, shelling out Bridgerton vibes! She donned minimal jewellery with a ring on each hand, left her hair loose and wore a bold red lipstick. Netizens mostly had negative reaction to the Naagin actress.

A user wrote, “Sasti Malaika”

Another commented, “Yeh konsa fashion hai Bhai”

“Some one taking fashion class from urfi,” wrote a troll.

A viewer wrote, “Urfii ki bhn”

“Body dikhane ke liye kya kya karna padta hai inlogon ko 😂 seedha seedha bikini pehn ke hi ajati ,” another commented.

Check out the outfit pulled off by Nia Sharma below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Leading Actress Throws Tantrums On Sets As She Makes Crazy Demands, Netizens Wonder If It’s Rubina Dilaik Or Shivangi Joshi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram