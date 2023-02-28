Buzz is sky high around Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. The reality show is gearing up for its second season and names like Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Pratik Sehajpal will reportedly enter the prison. But is internet sensation Uorfi Javed is also making her entry? Scroll below for her brutal response that has left the tails wagging.

As most know, Uorfi is widely known for her ‘atrangi’ fashion choices. She has reacted looks of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Harley Quinn amongst others in the past. While netizens brutally troll her every now and then, one cannot shy away from accepting the fact that she’s indeed entertaining. The biggest proof of it was Splitsvilla X4 and its soaring TRPs.

Uorfi Javed was interacting with the media yesterday and the paparazzi asked her about rumours about Lock Upp participation. To this, the actress reacted, “Mujhe approach bhi nai kiya gaya hai. Tum log chahte ho mai jail chali jau? Lock Upp bhejne ki itni jaldi hai! Par definitely nahi hai, mujhe karna hi nai hai. Pagal ho jaoge! Isiliye nahi jaati mai ki tumlog 2-3 mahine kya karoge mere bina? Tumhara dhandha/ ghar kaise chalega mere bina?”

Netizens were quite taken aback by the statement made by Uorfi Javed. Many slammed her for her arrogance in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Is namoone ko dikhana band karo …reham karo…”

Another commented, “Tera ghar nahi chaleaga agar yea log tujhea limelight mein na layea toh tu khud dhang kea kaprea peahan kea ayeagi”

“Band krde yeh sab Bewkoof aurat,” a comment read.

A troll reacted, “Tum log ka dhanda kaise chalega is nangi ke bina”

Take a look at the video:

