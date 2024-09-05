Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 16 years in July, and during this glorious journey, the show enjoyed several milestones. However, lately, it is grabbing headlines for mostly wrong reasons. We saw several seasoned actors of TMKOC bidding goodbye, and the fans were not happy about what was happening. Amid this, Bhavya Gandhi recently talked about serving a notice period three times before leaving the show, creating ripples in the entertainment headlines.

While talking to Zoom, Bhavya shared that when he decided to quit the show, he was scared by thinking about the future. Due to this, he went on to serve the notice period for nine months, which included three three-month notice periods each. Finally, he took an exit from TMKOC in 2017. Unfortunately, as producer Asit Kumarr Modi claimed, Bhavya’s stint didn’t end on a good note.

Back in 2017, while talking to Daily Bhaskar, Asit Kumarr Modi made a shocking claim against Bhavya Gandhi, calling out his unprofessionalism. He said, “I was like a father figure to him, and I supported him throughout these years. He signed a Gujarati movie without informing us. I did not interfere in it as long as my show did not suffer. We were shooting a special Republic Day episode, and Tappu was required for it. Surprisingly, Bhavya refused to shoot.”

The producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah added, “I was disheartened to see his behavior towards me and my team. Throughout these years, I always cooperated with him, but one cannot bear this kind of unprofessional behavior. We had no other option but to replace him with a new face.”

Taking a dig at Bhavya Gandhi, Asit Kumarr Modi further shared, “It seems like fame and success has gone into his head. But he should not forget that it was Tapu’s character which made him so popular. Anyway, I have no grudges against him and now my whole concentration will be on Raj (replacement of Bhavya) and Tapu Sena.”

For those who don’t know, in 2017, Raj Anadkat joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the new Tapu. Even Raj quit the show last year, and currently, Nitish Bhaluni is playing the character of Tapu.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Double iSmart Is Now On OTT: Here’s Where To Watch This Ram Pothineni’s Action Entertainer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News