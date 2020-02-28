It’s OFFICIAL! Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 Confirmed, First Look & Release Date Out

Heropanti was released in 2014 and also marked the debut of Tiger Shroff in Bollywood. The makers have now announced its next instalment of its successful franchise.

The makers took to their social media and shared, “From the house of Nadiadwala Grandson, here comes another franchise Presenting #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 Top hat Starring @iTIGERSHROFF directed by @khan_ahmedasas releasing on 16th July 2021”

Tiger Shroff and NGE duo will surely create some new magic on-screen and this news has surely created a lot of buzz already and the images itself prove that its going to be a action- packed film and the expectations are already high.

Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment has never failed in entertaining the audience and has one of the biggest franchises under its name and this will surely be a step up in its game and the audiences cant keep calm already.

Mark your calendars because Heropanti 2 is set to hit the screens on 16th July, 2021 and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment and directed by Ahmed Khan.

