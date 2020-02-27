Thappad Box Office Review: Not The Great Message, It’s The Tight Budget That Will Save This Taapsee Pannu Starrer

Thappad Box Office Review: Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Kumud Mishra, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Geetika Vidya, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Maya Sarao

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Producer: Benaras Media Works, T-Series

Thappad Box Office Review: Expectations

After Article 15 which was a Super Hit at the Box Office, Anubhav Sinha is back with yet another hard-hitting film Thappad. Starring Taapsee Pannu in lead the film carries some sort of expectations thanks to the trailer which made the audience curious.

Can a Thappad lead to divorce? There have been varied reactions to the idea and it’s the same reason people want to watch the film in cinemas. However, the genre of the film is extremely niche and the star value of Taapsee is also limited.

Taapsee’s previous films like Badla and Pink which took some kind of fair openings at the Box Office had Amitabh Bachchan starring alongside her. Badla took an opening of 5.94 crores and Pink’s first-day business was 4.32 crores. And it was due to strong word of mouth and little better appeal for the audience that those films proved to be huge hits. However, this time she comes solo and the subject is also niche.

The opening of the film will be on the lower side and a lot will depend on how the paying public receives the content and how much they recommend it to others.

Thappad Box Office Review: Impact

Anubhav Sinha deserves all the appreciation for dealing with such a strong, untouched yet important subject masterfully. Though the content of the film is hard-hitting, it has been presented in a very balanced way. Anubhav as a director and co-writer has gone very deep in the subject and has made a film that will need several re-watches to completely understand it.

Taapsee Pannu has nailed her character and has given her career’s best performance. She has got some really amazing dialogues but even in those scenes where she doesn’t speak at all, she has spoken a lot. Her silent eyes and body language speak so much and it will need the audience’s full attention to get that.

However, these positive points of the film only can go against its Box Office fate. Patriarchy is deeply rooted in our society and there won’t be many people who will accept the message that has been delivered through the message. I already see a lot of people coming out of the cinemas and getting angry over what message the film has to give. The problem is we have downgraded to TikTok level intellect and no one will go deep and understand what someone has to say in this important film. And this film has a message for both sides. It’s only about how much you get that.

Thappad Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Thappad will take a low opening at the Box Office and won’t go far because its content will get some really extreme reactions from the audience. The film will end its run somewhere in the 25-30 crores region. The good thing is that’s enough for it to recover costs which are not big.

