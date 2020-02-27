Avengers Fans, If You Thought Endgame Will Be The Last Sad News For Y’all Then You’re Wrong

Avengers have a great fan following and all the films based on these Marvel superheroes have been huge grossers. All thanks to Netflix, fans could watch some of the films on the streaming platform even after years. However, there’s sad news for all the fans.

Some of the big MCU films which are big and have been appreciated a lot by the audience will soon bid goodbye to Netflix. Yes, it’s truly heartbreaking news for the fans. As reported by bgr.com, these three films and the dates when they will be removed from Netflix are out.

The first film to be out of Netflix is Black Panther. It will not stream there from March 3, 2020. The second film that fans will have to say goodbye to from Netflix is Avengers: Infinity War from June 25, 2020. The third film that will not be streaming there from July 29, 2020, is The Ant-Man and The Wasp.

However, don’t worry you guys! These films will be streaming again but on another platform – Disney+. As Disney wants all the blockbuster Marvel films under them, these films will be out of Netflix. Apart from this, on Disney+, we will get to see new series by Marvel like Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…?

