Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt are finally here to entertain us on the big screens. A Harsha’s directorial debut in Bollywood, Baaghi 4, has set the pace for a promising opening. The action thriller has knocked it out of the park in advance booking sales, leaving behind Sitaare Zameen Par. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final Update)

As per Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 registered pre-sales worth 5.54 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) in final advance booking for day 1. This is an impressive 96% jump compared to the 2.85 crore gross worth of advance booking 24 hours ago. Over 2.23 lacs tickets have been sold across the nation.

Maharastra alone contributed 1.04 crores to the total pre-sales for the opening day, ranking #1 among the leading circuits. Delhi follows with an advance booking worth 90 lakhs+. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal are among other key markets.

Way ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par

Baaghi 4 surpassed expectations in advance booking. Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer also surpassed Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which had clocked final pre-sales of 3.31 crore gross for the opening day.

10 crore+ opening loading!

Sajid Nadiadwala‘s production made a lot of noise over its soul-shaking trailer. Safe to say, the promo and the songs have been rightly creating the buzz. The sequel factor will also help boost the footfalls.

Given the current trends, Baaghi 4 is sure to clock a double-digit opening at the Indian box office. With that, it will also mark its entry into the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025.

Not only in advance booking, Tiger Shroff starrer may also beat the day 1 collections of Sitaare Zameen Par, which scored an opening of 10.70 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

