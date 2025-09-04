Mahavatar Narsimha is enjoying a glorious run at the box office. Even after completing 41 days in theatres, Hombale Films‘ creation is adding footfalls to the ticket windows. But how much has it earned compared to War 2 in the Hindi language? Scroll below for a detailed comparison!

Mahavatar Narsimha at the Hindi box office

Ashwin Kumar’s directorial has accumulated 242.45 crore net at the Indian box office in 41 days, all languages included. However, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned the highest in the Hindi belt, contributing 181.47 crores to the total earnings.

Mahavatar Narsimha is made on a budget of 15 crores. Even if one considers the earnings in Hindi alone, it has raked in whopping returns of 166.47 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 1109.8%, which makes Indian animated epic devotional film a massive blockbuster.

How much has War 2 earned at the Hindi box office?

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial War 2 was released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The star power of Jr NTR was expected to drive huge footfalls from the Southern belt. However, Hindi remained the dominant version.

War 2 has earned 243.39 crores in all languages, becoming the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Out of the total sum, an estimated 184.28 crore comes from the Hindi version.

Mahavatar Narsimha vs War 2

War 2 leads the race at the Hindi box office, but with a gap of only 2.81 crores. But an animated film to match the hype created by a YRF biggie starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR is indeed commendable!

Mahavatar Narsimha will end its box office journey as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, which is a massive milestone in itself!

Mahavatar Narsimha vs War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Summary

India net: 181.47 crores vs 184.28 crores

vs India gross: 214.13 vs 217.45 crores

vs Verdict: Super-duper hit vs Losing

