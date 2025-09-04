Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari had a massive scope at the Indian box office. There was barely any competition since War 2 miserably failed. Despite that, the romantic comedy is failing to hold its fort and benefit from the situation. It has recovered 65% of the budget so far, and Baaghi 4 may now steal its thunder! Scroll below for the day 6 update!

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6

The official figures are out! Param Sundari earned only 2.87 crores on day 6, a 33.41% drop compared to 4.31 crores earned on the discounted Tuesday. This is another big fall after the first Monday, which slipped more than expected.

The overall box office collection of Param Sundari in India concludes at 38.98 crores after 6 days. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 45.99 crores.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office:

Day 1 – 7.37 crores

Day 2 – 10.07 crores

Day 3 – 11.04 crores

Day 4 – 3.32 crores

Day 5 – 4.31 crores

Day 6 – 2.87 crores

Total: 38.98 crores

What is the Param Sundari budget?

Tushar Jalota’s directorial is reportedly mounted at an estimated cost of 60 crores. It initially looked like an achievable mark. However, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is constantly witnessing a decline. In 6 days, it has recovered 65% of the budget.

All eyes are now on the hold during the second weekend. Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files will pose a huge threat starting tomorrow, i.e., September 5, 2025. If Maddock Films’ production fails to show good growth in the next three days, the success tag may go out of reach!

Param Sundari Box Office Summary Day 6

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 38.98 crores

Budget recovery: 65%

India gross: 45.99 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Emerges As Sidharth Malhotra’s 8th Highest-Grosser Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News