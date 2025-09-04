Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer Baaghi 4 is achieving milestones in advance booking. The action thriller is heading for its big release tomorrow, i.e., September 5, 2025. It has already axed the pre-sales of Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

As per Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 has registered advance booking worth 2.85 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. In the last 24 hours, it has showcased a whopping 141% growth. Around 1.18 lakhs tickets have been sold across the nation.

Maharashtra is the best-performing state, with pre-sales of 56.21 lakhs. Delhi is second, with ticket sales worth 40.53 lakhs. The other key-performing circuits include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Beats Son Of Sardaar 2 and others!

Within 48 hours of the commencement of the advance booking, Tiger Shroff starrer has axed the final pre-sales of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores). It has also left behind Sunny Deol’s Jaat (2.59 crores) and Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 (2.77 crores).

The next target is Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh led Sitaare Zameen Par, which registered advance booking of 3.31 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The last 24 hours will be the most crucial. The pre-release hype is favorable, and Baaghi 4 has the opportunity to enter the top 5 pre-sales of 2025. For that, it will have to earn over 6.52 crores and beat Raid 2.

Baaghi 4 trends on BookMyShow

The intriguing trailer of Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa’s Baaghi 4 seems to have generated a lot of curiosity among cine-goers. As per the live trends, over 210K moviegoers have showcased their interest in A Harsha’s directorial.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 40: Only 8.10 Crores Away From A Massive Feat For Animated Films – Impossible Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News