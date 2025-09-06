Huge expectations were pinned on Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s union on the big screens. Cine-goers expected another 500 crore grosser in Bollywood after Chhaava. Unfortunately, War 2 will not even be able to beat Saiyaara in its Indian lifetime. Scroll below for the latest updates on day 23.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 23

According to estimates, War 2 earned 7 lakh on day 23, an 82% drop from the 38 lakhs garnered the previous day. There are new competitors at the ticket windows – Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files. The journey has gotten more challenging, and there’s barely hope left for Ayan Mukerji’s directorial.

The total box office collection in India reached 243.84 crore net. Now that the daily earnings have fallen below 10 lakhs, War 2 may exit theatres sooner than expected. It looks like it’s game over for the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer in less than a month, while Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha continue to mint moolah. Including taxes, the gross earnings land at 287.73 crores.

Here’s the box office breakdown of War 2 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 209.10 crores (8 days)

Week 2: 29.55 crores*

Week 3: 5.12 crores*

Day 23: 7 lakh

Total: 243.84 crores*

War 2 is a losing affair!

War 2 is made on a whopping budget of 325 crores. In 23 days, the YRF spy thriller has recovered only 75% of the estimated cost. It is a losing affair at the box office.

Unfortunately, the action thriller will conclude its box office run as the second lowest-grossing film in the YRF spy universe. It could only beat Ek Tha Tiger, which minted 198 crores back in 2012.

Take a look at the YRF franchise at the Indian box office:

Pathaan (2023): 543.22 crores Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): 339.16 crores War (2019): 319 crores Tiger 3 (2023): 286 crores War 2 (2025): 243.84 crores* Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 198 crores

War 2 Box Office Summary (23 days)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 243.84 crores

Budget recovery: 75%

India gross: 287.73 crores

Verdict: Losing

*estimates, official figures awaited.

