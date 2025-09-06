Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles, had a decent start at the worldwide box office. In India, the film exceeded expectations and comfortably crossed the 13 crore net mark. In the overseas market, it made fair earnings, thus raking in a healthy collection at the worldwide box office on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The latest Bollywood action thriller opened to mostly favorable reactions from the masses. Tiger, along with Sanjay Dutt and other actors, is receiving praise for a solid performance. Director A. Harsha is being hailed for his style of presentation for Tiger. Overall, it is said to be a mass feast for the audience, taking the intensity of the Baaghi franchise one notch higher.

How much did Baaghi 4 earn at the worldwide box office on day 1?

As per the day 1 collection update, Baaghi 4 scored 15.57 crore gross (13.2 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has earned an estimated 3 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 18.57 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 13.2 crores

India gross – 15.57 crores

Overseas gross – 3 crores

Worldwide gross – 18.57 crores

Registers the 2nd biggest opening for Tiger Shroff post-COVID!

With 18.57 crore gross, Baaghi 4 registered the second biggest post-COVID opening for Tiger Shroff globally. It stands below Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (31.36 crore gross). It left behind Heropanti 2 (9.46 crore gross) and Ganapath (3 crore gross).

Openings of Tiger Shroff’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 31.36 crores Baaghi 4 – 18.57 crores Heropanti 2 – 9.46 crores Ganapath – 3 crores

More about the film

The action thriller is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment) and distributed by Pen Marudhar. It serves as the fourth installment of the popular Baaghi franchise, marking Tiger’s return as Ronny after 5 years.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

