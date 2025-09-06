Vash Level 2 didn’t perform as expected during the weekdays of the opening week, but it has emerged as a profitable venture. It had a good 5-day extended opening weekend at the Indian box office, but on the first weekday, it dropped considerably. After the drop, it remained steady. Yesterday (September 6), it entered the second week by maintaining a good pace, helping itself to make over 20% profit. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did Vash Level 2 earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Gujarati supernatural psychological horror film was released on August 27. It received mostly positive reviews from critics and favorable word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience. In the 9-day extended opening week, the film amassed 9.62 crores. On the second Friday, day 10, it earned around 43 lakh despite Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files arriving in theatres, thus maintaining a steady pace from Thursday’s 50 lakh.

Overall, Vash Level 2 has earned 10.05 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 11.85 crores. Out of 10.05 crores, the original Gujarati version has contributed 5.34 crores, while the Hindi version has contributed 4.71 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (9-day) – 9.62 crores

Day 10 – 43 lakh

Total – 10.05 crores

Makes over 20% profit!

Vash Level 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 10.05 crores, thus recovering the entire budget and enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 2.05 crores. Calculated further, it equals 25.62% returns or profit.

After entering the safe zone, the film has started its journey towards a hit verdict at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a particular film must make 100% returns. In the case of the Vash sequel, the target is a 16 crore net collection, which won’t be that easy but is still achievable.

The Janki Bodiwala starrer still needs 5.95 crores more to become a clean hit. As of now, the target collection is within reach.

