Madharaasi performed really well on the opening day, exceeding pre-release projections. Along with the holiday benefit, initial favorable word-of-mouth also came into play. Coming from a holiday start, the film was expected to show a considerable drop in the morning shows of day 2, but that didn’t happen. It displayed a better hold, overtaking a biggie like Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Kollywood action thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics, but those reviews aren’t stopping it from enjoying the attention from moviegoers. Backed by strong support from Tamil Nadu, the film has carried forward its opening day momentum on Saturday (September 6). On day 1, the morning shows of the Tamil version recorded an occupancy of 46%. Compared to it, the biggie didn’t drop much.

Madharaasi registers good occupancy in day 2 morning shows

Madharaasi maintained a strong hold by registering morning occupancy of 35% in Tamil shows running at the Indian box office. The Telugu version’s performance was fair with around 15% occupancy. The occupancy is expected to show a big jump in the afternoon and go full throttle in the night shows.

With a morning occupancy of 35% in Tamil, Madharaasi has surpassed Good Bad Ugly by a considerable margin. For those who aren’t aware, Good Bad Ugly had an occupancy of 29% in the morning Tamil shows of day 2. It’s a good sign and once again proves Sivakarthikeyan’s growing stardom.

Sivakarthikeyan’s most expensive film

Reportedly, Madharaasi is Sivakarthikeyan‘s most expensive film, with a budget of a whopping 180 crores. It’s a massive budget, and against such a hefty budget, the film needs to pull off a fantastic run at the Indian box office. It must earn 180 crore net in India to enter the safe zone. The task is challenging but not impossible.

Siva’s last release, Amaran did a business of 220.05 crore net, so the actor isn’t new to minting big numbers. It’ll be interesting to see the film performs over the entire first week.

