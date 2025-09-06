Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles, is off to a good start at the Indian box office. Considering the underwhelming buzz, the film was expected to take a single-digit start, but thanks to the Eid-e-Milad holiday, it registered much better occupancy throughout the day and clocked the second biggest opening for Siva. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

The Kollywood action thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics, but initial word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience has been mostly favorable. Morning Tamil shows started on a solid note with 46% occupancy. In the afternoon, it went up to 62%. Even the evening occupancy was impressive, with 63%. Night shows were superb with 77% occupancy. The Telugu version was decent with an average occupancy of 24%. Hindi shows recorded disastrous occupancy of 5%.

How much did Madharaasi earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

While advances were decent, Madharaasi got good support from the walk-in audience. Overall, it had a much better day 1 than expected at the Indian box office with an estimated 13.2 crore net coming in. Yes, the film comfortably exceeded the 10 crore mark. With such a start, the biggie has set the stage for itself.

With a start of 13.2 crores, Madharaasi registered the second biggest opening for Sivakarthikeyan after Amaran, which opened at 21.4 crore net. It crossed his Seemaraja (11.44 crore net) by a considerable margin.

Take a look at Sivakarthikeyan’s top openers at the Indian box office:

Amaran (2024) – 21.4 crores Madharaasi (2025) – 13.2 crores Seemaraja (2018) – 11.44 crores Don (2022) – 9.3 crores Doctor (2021) – 8.81 crores

Needs a strong opening weekend

Considering the film’s massive budget, it needs a strong opening weekend at the Indian box office. With audience feedback being mostly favorable, a jump is expected today. Even on Sunday, a good number is expected to come. As of now, the action thriller is aiming for a weekend of 43-46 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites India Box Office Day 1: Clocks Hollywood’s Biggest Opening Of 2025, Dethrones Tom Cruise’s Biggie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News