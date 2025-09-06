With a worldwide tally of $96.1 million (per Box Office Mojo), Liam Neeson’s action-comedy sequel The Naked Gun currently ranks among the top 30 highest-grossing movies of 2025. The film, made on a reported budget of $42 million, is yet to surpass its break-even point of $105 million, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. Moreover, since the film is now available on digital platforms, it remains to be seen whether it can surpass the $100 million milestone at the global box office.

Despite this, The Naked Gun has recently outperformed several notable releases, including Train to Busan (2016), Southpaw (2015), Materialists (2025), A Working Man (2025), and Talk to Me (2023). Another well-known movie it has outperformed is Ron Howard’s Formula One racing drama Rush (2013), starring Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl, which earned $93.3 million at the worldwide box office.

Currently, the action-comedy sequel is also closing in on the lifetime earnings of the original 1987 Predator movie. Let’s compare the box office performance of the two films.

The Naked Gun vs. Predator – Box Office Comparison

Here is the box office breakdown of the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Naked Gun – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $51.7 million

International: $44.4 million

Worldwide: $96.1 million

Predator – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $59.7 million

International: $38.5 million

Worldwide: $98.2 million

Currently, The Naked Gun trails the original Predator film by about $2 million in terms of worldwide earnings. At its current pace, Liam Neeson’s sequel might just surpass the iconic sci-fi actioner in the coming days. The verdict will be out soon.

Where To Watch The Naked Gun Online?

The Naked Gun is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other digital platforms in the U.S. However, it is not streaming in India at the moment.

More About The Naked Gun

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Now leading the Police Squad, Drebin Jr. finds himself on a mission to save the world. He’s approached by Beth Davenport (played by Pamela Anderson), whose tech-engineer brother mysteriously died in an electric vehicle crash. Determined to uncover the truth, Drebin Jr. dives into the case, leading to a series of chaotic and hilarious events.

