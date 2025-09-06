The Fantastic Four: First Steps is slowly finding its ground after a shaky beginning at the box office. The early days brought in a weak response, but with time the movie has managed to climb up and now sits at a far more respectable position. Even though it has not come close to carrying the legacy of Marvel’s first family in the way fans might have expected, the film has crossed a significant milestone, moving past the domestic totals of two major Marvel outings before the arrival of the latest weekend.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Earnings

The film, led by a star cast that includes Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Julia Garner, could not fully turn their popularity into big numbers in the opening stretch. The initial lack of audience interest was quite evident, yet over the weeks the movie steadied itself. The global box office now stands at more than $508 million, with North America bringing in the majority of the amount, while the overseas market has brought the total closer to $250 million, per Box Office Mojo. After a month and a half since release, the target of $550 million looks like a stretch, but it is still within sight if the movie can hold on for a few more weeks.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office Summary

North America – $267.1 million

International – $241.3 million

Worldwide – $508.5 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Weekend Box Office Performance

The recent weekends have been particularly kind to the Fantastic Four. In its fifth weekend, the film added more than $6 million, while the sixth weekend contributed close to $5 million. This consistency may have been helped by the absence of major releases during that period, which allowed the Marvel film to continue drawing viewers. Things might change now, as the final installment of The Conjuring franchise has arrived, creating fresh competition at the box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Surpasses Marvel Classics

Even with the hurdles, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has made a notable achievement by overtaking the domestic runs of Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($259.7m) and The Amazing Spider-Man ($262.7m).

With this, it has broken into the list of the top 40 highest-grossing domestic superhero films, currently holding the 38th spot, just under Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel ($291m). Still, the worldwide numbers tell another story. While the Fantastic Four sits at $508 million, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man reached $758.7 million and Chris Evans’ Winter Soldier crossed $714 million (The Numbers).

For now, the film continues its run across more than 2700 theatres in North America. The screens give it the chance to add whatever it can before the curtains finally close on its theatrical journey.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Jaws Re-Release Box Office: Steven Spielberg’s Classic Hits $10M Domestically For 50th Anniversary

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News