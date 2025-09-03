After crossing the $50 million mark at the domestic box office, Liam Neeson’s action-comedy sequel The Naked Gun is now approaching the coveted $100 million worldwide figure. With a current global haul of $95.3 million, the film is less than $5 million away from achieving the milestone. After surpassing several popular films from 2025, including Materialists, A Working Man, The Monkey, and I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Naked Gun has now become the thirtieth-highest-grossing title of the year.

As it steadily inches toward $100 million figure globally, The Naked Gun is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of the Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal-starrer action thriller The Accountant 2, the sequel to the 2016 hit The Accountant. Let’s compare the two films at the global box office.

The Naked Gun vs. The Accountant 2 – Box Office Comparison

Here is the box office breakdown of the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Naked Gun – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $50.9 million

International: $44.4 million

Worldwide: $95.3 million

The Accountant 2 – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $65.5 million

International: $37.7 million

Worldwide: $103.2 million

As the numbers indicate, The Naked Gun still needs to earn roughly $8 million globally to surpass The Accountant 2. While Liam Neeson’s action-comedy is nearing the end of its theatrical run, there remains a decent chance it could overtake Ben Affleck’s sequel, provided that its U.S. digital release doesn’t significantly reduce theater attendance. It’s a challenging target, but not impossible. The final verdict will be out soon.

Can The Naked Gun Outgross The Accountant (2016)?

The original film The Accountant (2016) earned over $155 million worldwide (Box Office Mojo), making it highly unlikely that The Naked Gun will surpass it at the global box office. However, Liam Neeson’s action-comedy is expected to cross the $100 million milestone in the coming days, assuming it continues to benefit from strong word-of-mouth.

What’s The Naked Gun All About

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Now leading the Police Squad, Drebin Jr. finds himself on a mission to save the world. He’s approached by Beth Davenport (played by Pamela Anderson), whose tech-engineer brother mysteriously died in an electric vehicle crash. Determined to uncover the truth, Drebin Jr. dives into the case, leading to a series of chaotic and hilarious events.

The Naked Gun Trailer

