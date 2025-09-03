The Roses had a slow start at the box office but is still earning some significant milestones. The satirical comedy by Jay Roach is now the 11th highest-grossing film released by Searchlight at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The black comedy opened at #5 in the domestic box office chart, which is not a good start for a movie. The film received mixed negative reviews and will have a lukewarm run at the box office. The response outside North America is also modest. Despite an ensemble cast, it will be an underwhelming affair financially.

The Roses’ box office collection on day 4 at the domestic box office

According to the latest data on Box Office Mojo, The Roses, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, collected $1.5 million on its first Monday, Labor Day this week. This was a decline of just 20.1% from Sunday. The film collected $7.75 million in its four-day extended opening weekend across 2,700 theaters.

4-day extended weekend breakdown of the film

Day 1, Friday – $2.4 million

Day 2, Saturday – $1.9 million

Day 3, Sunday – $1.8 million

Day 4, Monday/Labor Day – $1.5 million

Total – $7.75 million

Emerges as the 11th highest-grossing film of Searchlight in just 4 days!

According to the data, the latest comedy has beaten the entire runs of Next Goal Wins and The Night House’s domestic hauls to become Searchlight’s 11th highest-grossing film ever in just four days. Next Goal Wins, released in 2023, collected $6.7 million, and The Night House raked in $7.1 million in its lifetime at the domestic box office. The Roses is close to hitting the $10 million mark domestically.

Worldwide collection update

The R-rated satirical comedy starring Benedict Cumberbatch collected $10.3 million in its opening weekend at the overseas box office. Thus, the worldwide collection is $18.07 million, added to the domestic total. The Roses was released on August 29.

Box Office Summary

North America – $7.7 million

International – $10.3 million

Worldwide – $18.07 million

