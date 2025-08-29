The Roses marks a shift in Benedict Cumberbatch’s career, stepping into a dark comedy that pulls him away from the intense and brooding roles that made his name. The Hollywood star, known for mastering the cold intellect of Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series from 2010 to 2017, made an early impact and has not slowed since. The role earned him a Primetime Emmy and opened the gates to major film roles where he kept showing his range.

The Roses Movie: Rotten Tomatoes Score, Reviews

Cumberbatch leads The Roses, a twisted dark comedy about a marriage unraveling, directed by Jay Roach and penned by Tony McNamara. The film is adapted from Warren Adler’s 1981 novel The War of the Roses and serves as a remake of the 1989 classic. With a 64% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 99 reviews, the movie has sparked mixed-to-positive reactions, with many praising its performances and tone while noting that opinions may shift as more reviews come in.

A stacked cast also joins Cumberbatch. Olivia Colman plays opposite him, with Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Zoë Chao, Hala Finley, and Akie Kotabe all in the lineup.

A new poster for ‘THE ROSES’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch & Olivia Colman has been released. In theaters August 29. pic.twitter.com/VR5e6B7Xmc — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 15, 2025

Critics have been responding well to Cumberbatch and Colman’s chemistry. Their dynamic appears to anchor the film with a deeper look into the unraveling of a marriage. However, some find the updated version softer than the 1989 film, pointing out that it pulls back where the original leaned in. Still, the overall take is that it works, especially because of the lead pair and the rhythm they bring to the screen.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Illustrious Career

Cumberbatch has never stuck to one type when it comes to his films. He played Alan Turing in The Imitation Game and got an Oscar nomination. He did it again with The Power of the Dog, playing a damaged, cruel rancher. In between, he appeared in period dramas like Atonement, 12 Years a Slave, and 1917, while also becoming part of major blockbusters. He gave a voice to Smaug in The Hobbit, brought back Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness, and became Doctor Strange in the Marvel universe.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Iron Man: When Robert Downey Jr Was Held For Six Hours At A Japanese Airport Before The Marvel Film’s Premiere, “I Probably Should Have Seen There Was A…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News