The Conjuring: Last Rites is off to a rocking start at the North American box office. Backed by solid buzz on the ground, the film performed much better than expected and surprised everyone with its opening day score. It comfortably crossed the $30 million mark and added more numbers after that. As a result, it registered the fourth biggest opening ever for a horror film. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Over the years, The Conjuring has emerged as one of the most loved horror movie franchises of all time. In the past, we have seen its movies surpassing expectations despite mixed responses from critics. Even this time, mixed reviews from critics aren’t stopping the interested audience from catching the horror biggie on the big screen.

How much did The Conjuring: Last Rites earn at the North American box office on day 1?

In Thursday previews, The Conjuring: Last Rites minted strong moolah of $8.5 million. Backed by strong pre-sales and walk-ins, it amassed a strong day 1 of $34.5 million (including previews) at the North American box office. This is a strong number, which has pushed the 3-day opening weekend projection to a huge $80-$85 million.

Smashes the 4th biggest opening day for a horror film!

With $34.5 million, The Conjuring: Last Rites has pulled off the fourth biggest opening day for a horror film in North America (USA and Canada). It stands below It: Chapter Two, which did a business of $37 million.

Take a look at the top opening days for a horror film in North America:

It – $50.4 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $41.8 million It: Chapter Two – $37 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $34.5 million

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, The Conjuring 4 was made on a budget of $55 million. Considering this number, its break-even value at the worldwide box office is $137.5 million. As per Box Office Mojo, it has already amassed $81.8 million globally. So, the film has recovered 59.49% of its break-even value and will soon enter the profit zone.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 2: Scores 2nd Biggest First Saturday Ever For Sivakarthikeyan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News