Anushka Shetty’s new release Ghati has not managed to open big at the box office. The action film did not meet good word-of-mouth and as a result it did not translate in the opening day numbers as well. Day 2 witnessed a further drop, and the film can smell trouble!

In two days, Anushka Shetty’s film stands at a total of 3.49 crore. This is much higher than the last female-led film at the Tollywood box office. Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2 earned 1.44 crore in two days at the box office and turned into a disaster overall.

Ghaati Box Office Day 2

On the opening day, September 5, Ghaati managed to earn 2 crore at the box office. On day 2, the film witnessed a drop and earned 1.49 crore. The word-of-mouth for the film is clearly hints that it might not pick up in the upcoming days! The film registered an occupancy of 23% on day 2.

Anushka Shetty’s Last Release

Anushka Shetty‘s last theatrical release at the box office was Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, which starred Naveen Polishetty along with Anushka. The film earned 2.4 crore on day 1 followed by 2.23 crore on day 2. Anushka’s new release has not matched the two day total of 4.63 crore that was registered by her last theatrical release. Hopefully, it picks up on Sunday.

About Ghaati

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film stars Jagapathi Babu and Jisshu Sengupta and is currently rated 8.4 on IMDb. The official synopsis for the film says, “An empowered woman who gets entangled with the weed trade due to circumstances.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

