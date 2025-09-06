On Friday (September 5), Rajinikanth‘s Coolie entered its fourth week at the Indian box office, and the verdict is already out. Given the factors like adult certification and mixed word-of-mouth, the film has amassed a good total, but when the budget and sky-high expectations come into the picture, the collection is underwhelming. Talking about the original Tamil version, the biggie is lagging behind Jailer by a big margin. Keep reading for a detailed report of 23!

Backed by strong buzz, the Kollywood magnum opus registered a historic start, but due to mixed reactions from the audience, it started losing momentum from the second day. Still, it managed to amass a strong total during the opening week. However, after the first week, it dropped significantly and turned out to be a failure.

How much did Coolie earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

Coming to the last collection update, Coolie has earned 284.05 crore net at the Indian box office in 23 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 335.17 crores. From here, the film won’t cover much distance and is heading for a lifetime collection of below 290 crore net.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 229.65 crores

Week 2 – 41.85 crores

Week 3 – 12.35 crores

Day 22 – 20 lakh

Total – 284.05 crores

Fails to live up to its high expectations in Tamil

Considering the hype, Coolie was expected to mint huge moolah in the original Tamil version, but unfortunately, it failed to do so. It currently stands at 182.62 crore net. For those who don’t know, Rajinikanth’s Jailer did a solid business of 268.87 crore net in Tamil. Compared to this, his latest release made 35.7% or 36% less earnings.

The difference between the two releases is 86.25 crores, which speaks volumes about Rajini’s latest biggie’s major failure in the original Tamil version.

Considering the potential, Coolie was expected to comfortably cross the 250 crore mark and even topple Jailer, but its content failed to enjoy universal appeal.

