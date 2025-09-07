Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, is underperforming during its second weekend. During the opening weekend, it displayed healthy growth, but the same trend is missing during the ongoing weekend. Yes, it is facing stiff competition from the new arrivals, but still, it could have fared much better than how it is actually performing at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

The Bollywood romantic comedy was released on August 29. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it secured mixed word-of-mouth. Due to decent pre-release buzz and good music, it performed well initially, but afterwards, it couldn’t maintain the required momentum.

How much did Param Sundari earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

In the opening week, Param Sundari did a business of 41.67 crores. After the clean run in the first week, the film is facing big competitors like The Conjuring: Last Rites, Baaghi 4, and The Bengal Files. Due to this, it failed to display a considerable jump on the second Saturday, day 9. On the second Friday, day 8, it earned 2.06 crores, while on Saturday, it scored 2.51 crores.

Overall, Param Sundari has earned a fair sum of 46.24 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 54.56 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 41.67 crores

Day 8 – 2.06 crores

Day 9 – 2.51 crores

Total – 46.24 crores

Param Sundari beats John Abraham’s The Diplomat!

With 46.24 crores in the kitty, the romantic comedy has surpassed the lifetime collection of The Diplomat (40.73 crore net). Today, it will overtake Ajay Devgn’s recent disaster sequel, Son Of Sardaar 2 (47.15 crore net). In the next few days, it will comfortably cross Metro In Dino (56.3 crore net).

Budget and recovery

The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is not a success yet. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 60 crores. Against this, it has earned 46.24 crores, thus recovering 77.06% of the total cost. It must earn 60 crore net to enter the safe zone, which is likely to be accomplished.

