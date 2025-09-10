Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor looked promising in the Param Sundari trailer. Unfortunately, the content received a lukewarm response after the big release on August 29, 2025. The Bollywood romantic comedy is now less than 10 crores away from gaining the success tag. But is it possible? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

How much has Param Sundari earned in India in 12 days?

On the discounted Tuesday, Tushar Jalota’s directorial showcased only 18% growth. According to estimates, Param Sundari garnered only 1 crore. There’s competition from The Bengal Files, Baaghi 4, Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimah, and War 2. Clearly, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer is failing to hold its fort.

The overall earnings in India conclude at 51.09 crores after 12 days. It is still two days away from the completion of the second week, but Param Sundari is sure to suffer over 70% drop compared to 41.67 crores earned in the opening week.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown at the Indian box office below:

Week 1: 41.67 crores

Day 8: 2.06 crores

Day 9: 2.51 crores

Day 10: 3 crores

Day 11: 85 lakhs

Day 12: 1 crore

Total: 51.09 crores

Is Param Sundari a success?

Maddock Films has spent 60 crores in the creation of Tushar Jalota’s Bollywood romantic comedy. In 12 days, the makers have recovered 85% of the estimated investments.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s film still needs 8.91 crores to attain the success tag. It is still possible if Param Sundari maintains its hold until the arrival of the third weekend, followed by favorable growth on Saturday and Sunday. There’s no big release until the arrival of Jolly LLB 3 on September 19, 2025, which also gives a good amount of time to achieve the feat.

Param Sundari Box Office Summary Day 12

India net: 51.09 crores

India gross: 60.28 crores

Budget: 60 crores

Budget Recovery: 85%

