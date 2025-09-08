War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles, is going to end its disappointing run soon at the worldwide box office. Right from the opening day, the film minted underwhelming numbers, and now, it is heading towards its premature end. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn’s second highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 25!

How much did War 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 25 days?

On Sunday (September 7), the Bollywood action thriller ended its fourth weekend. It was truly a disastrous weekend as in India, it earned less than 25 lakh net. On day 23, it earned 7 lakh, followed by another 7 lakh on day 24. On day 25, it earned 8 lakh, taking the fourth weekend collection to a dismal 22 lakh.

Overall, War 2 has earned 243.99 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 287.9 crores. In the overseas market, too, the film has underperformed a big time by earning only 77 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 25-day worldwide box office collection stands at 364.9 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 243.99 crores

India gross – 287.9 crores

Overseas gross – 77 crores

Worldwide gross – 364.9 crores

Surpasses Tanhaji just before ending the run!

With 364.9 crore gross in the kitty, War 2 has crossed Ajay Devgn’s second highest-grossing film of all time, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (364.81 crore gross). This is the last feat of the magnum opus, as from here on, it won’t be able to beat any other film.

YRF’s biggie will hardly make any earnings from its present position. From Friday (September 12) onwards, it will be out of theatres. It will wrap up at around 365 crore gross globally.

